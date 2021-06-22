Planet Zoo's Africa Pack adds five new species hailing from the region

Its second birthday might not be too far into the future, but Planet Zoo is still continuing to expand through many new exciting DLC packs. The simulator's latest Africa Pack DLC is out now and it adds five new species of animals hailing from the region and 180 new scenery pieces. The DLC costs £7.99 and it requires purchasers to own the base game.

By purchasing the DLC, players will be able to add meerkats, African penguins, scarab beetles, Fennec foxes, and southern white rhinos to their zoos. There will also be a new exclusive timed scenario here and this tasks players with managing an animal sanctuary based in Central America.

