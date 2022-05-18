Pixar announces new film Elemental

HQ

After Turning Red, Pixar is reloading with Buzz Lightyear's origin story this summer, but it doesn't stop there. After capturing viewers' imaginations for years, animation studio Pixar has unveiled a glimpse into the future called Elemental: a film that revolves around characters made up of the four elements (those who know their Avatar: Last Airbender will understand). Here's the synopsis and a concept image below:

In a city where fire, water, land, & air residents live together, a fiery young woman & a go-with-the-flow guy will discover something elemental: How much they have in common.

Peter Sohn (The Good Dinosaur, Partly Cloudy short film) is directing and said in a statement that the film is based on childhood 1970s New York:

"My parents emigrated from Korea in the early 1970s and built a bustling grocery store in the Bronx. We were among many families who ventured to a new land with hopes and dreams -- all of us mixing into one big salad bowl of cultures, languages, and beautiful little neighborhoods. That's what led me to Elemental."

What do you think of Pixar's latest images? Does this look like something you'd consider seeing?

Thanks, Comicbook.