Pimp your Sonic Racing: Crossworlds ride with Puma stickers

Exactly one month ago, we reported that sportswear company Puma and Sega had announced a joint collection of sneakers, which was later followed up with other clothing items. Apparently, the collaboration didn't stop there, because today Sega announced via Threads that there are now eight different Puma stickers available to pimp your car in Sonic Racing: Crossworlds.

You can check out what these look like in the post below, and if you want to know more about the game, we recommend reading our review and would also like to remind you that the Persona 5 character Joker was added to the game last week.