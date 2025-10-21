Sonic Racing: Crossworlds is getting a visit from Joker tomorrow

HQ

Many were a bit skeptical about Sonic Racing: Crossworlds coming out just a few months after Mario Kart World, which is definitely a game that's providing some serious competition in the genre. But... only for Switch 2.

For anyone else who's into kart racing (including those with the original Switch), Sonic Racing: Crossworlds is the way to go if you want to play something new. And since it has also received good reviews, it seems to have gotten off to a flying start. After already being expanded with two downloadable drivers - the free character Hatsune Miku and the paid characters Alex, Steve, and Creeper from Minecraft - it's now time for another addition.

This time it's Persona 5 hero Joker, who, along with his car Arsène Wing, will be available for download on Wednesday this week. And on Thursday, an event in his honor called The Joker Festival will kick off, which will run until Sunday.

Hopefully we'll be able to offer a trailer on Wednesday, but for now we'll have to make do with the first image below.