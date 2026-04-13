Physint gets first casting information before shooting begins

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Coming fresh off another major hit with Death Stranding 2: On the Beach, Hideo Kojima doesn't seem to be putting the brakes on any time soon. He's got OD coming up, as well as his highly anticipated return to action-espionage with his mysterious project Physint.

While Physint remains largely an enigma to us, courtesy of MP1st we have some details about the first casting call for the game. Currently, the project is hiding behind the codename Shimmer, and is looking for actors to play a multitude of roles that are all trapped on a hijacked bus, including a mother holding her newborn baby, five teenagers of different ethnicities, two other male passengers, and an antagonistic character who we presume is the hijacker in question.

It's unclear if this antagonist is going to be the main villain of Shimmer/Physint, but their description is the most specific, asking for a "Mads Mikkelsen in Hannibal but with flair," type of actor, with a strong requirement for a German accent.

The casting will be directed by Mari Ueda, the founder of Pivot Motion, a motion capture company which worked with Kojima recently on Death Stranding 2: On the Beach. Shimmer is set to shoot this summer, but it's unknown whether that marks the beginning of production on the full game, or something of a vertical slice to show ahead of its release years down the line. If you're looking for other actors who may be a part of Physint, there's a strong theory right now that Robert Pattinson might be lined up to play the game's protagonist.