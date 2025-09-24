Speculation points to none other than Robert Pattinson starring in Hideo Kojima's Physint

HQ

Kojima keeps collecting Hollywood stars like they're infinity stones, as it seems fans believe none other than The Batman himself Robert Pattinson could be the next major star in one of Kojima's projects. Particularly, fans think he's been given the lead role in Physint.

What leads people down this path, you ask? The newly revealed Physint poster, which shows a mostly silhouetted man in the centre. Upon closer inspection, we see that the figure in the poster does bear somewhat of a resemblance to Pattinson. Considering Kojima has met the Mickey 17 star on multiple occasions and has claimed to discuss some interesting stuff with him, it doesn't seem out of the realm of possibility.

Of course, we probably won't find out any new details on Physint, like who's playing its protagonist, for some time now. Kojima himself doesn't believe the game will be out until the next console generation. Pattinson would be in his 40s by that point, but he'd be such a big get for a game that a lot of fans can't help but get excited even at the prospect of this almighty crossover.

It is worth noting that because the game is so far out, this is likely just a concept piece rather than a poster directly representing what the final product will look like. Still, with nothing else to go on for the foreseeable future, fans will remain attached to the Pattinson theory.