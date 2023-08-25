Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Phil Spencer says that future Xbox launches will not skip Series S

The upcoming launch of Baldur's Gate III for Series S without co-op is causing concern.

Microsoft has allowed Larian Studios to publish Baldur's Gate III on Xbox Series S without the split screen co-op included in the Series X version.

Naturally, this has made owners of the less powerful version of Microsoft's hardware a little concerned about the console's future, but according to Xbox boss Phil Spencer there is nothing to worry about.

"I don't see a world where we drop S," Spencer recently told Eurogamer. "I want to make sure games are available on both, that's our job as a platform holder and we're committed to that with our partners."

Although Spencer tries to brush off the concerns, Baldur's Gate III's upcoming launch on Series S without co-op does create a gap between the two consoles, as it's the first time an Xbox Series game has launched without specific gameplay features for the less powerful console.

