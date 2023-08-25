Phil Spencer says that future Xbox launches will not skip Series S

HQ

Microsoft has allowed Larian Studios to publish Baldur's Gate III on Xbox Series S without the split screen co-op included in the Series X version.

Naturally, this has made owners of the less powerful version of Microsoft's hardware a little concerned about the console's future, but according to Xbox boss Phil Spencer there is nothing to worry about.

"I don't see a world where we drop S," Spencer recently told Eurogamer. "I want to make sure games are available on both, that's our job as a platform holder and we're committed to that with our partners."

Although Spencer tries to brush off the concerns, Baldur's Gate III's upcoming launch on Series S without co-op does create a gap between the two consoles, as it's the first time an Xbox Series game has launched without specific gameplay features for the less powerful console.