Baldur's Gate III is coming to Xbox Series in 2023 after all

When Larian Studios delayed the PlayStation 5 version of Baldur's Gate III, they also confirmed that the Xbox Series S was to blame for the game of the year candidate not coming to Microsoft's consoles at the same time. This obviously revived the discussions about the weaker Xbox Series holding developers back from truly giving us the "next-gen experience", and whether or not Microsoft should stop demanding parity between games on its consoles. It'll be interesting to see what people think now.

Because Larian founder Swen Vincke reveals that Baldur's Gate III will make its way to Xbox Series this year after all, as Phil Spencer and his crew have agreed to make an exception to their parity rule by allowing the game to launch without a split-screen option on the Series S. The Xbox Series X version will include all the improvements made to the PC version, cross-play and split-screen, while the Series S will have to make due with the first two.

This will definitely give many of the other developers and publishers that have complained about the Xbox Series S hope that Microsoft will make an exception for them as well now that the door has been opened for it, so it'll be fascinating to see what the future brings. Either way, Xbox Series owners will be able to enjoy Baldur's Gate III later this year.

What do you think about this decision? Where should the line be drawn in terms of features missing from Xbox Series S versions of games?