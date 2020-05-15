Cookies

PGA Tour 2K21

PGA Tour 2K21 to release in August

PGA Tour is back and pro golfer Justin Thomas adorns the cover of 2K's brand-new golf experience.

2K is taking over the beloved golf game title of PGA Tour long after the previous PGA Tour series was left dormant by EA and it's set to release on August 21 of this year. PGA Tour 2K21 will feature 15 licensed PGA Tour courses, 12 PGA Tour pros (including the game's cover star Justin Thomas), licensed equipment and apparel "from Adidas, Polo Ralph Lauren, Malbon Golf, Callaway Golf, Bridgestone Golf, TaylorMade Golf and more".

If the 15 courses weren't enough, players can customise their own greens and fairways via the Course Designer.

Take a look at the trailer for PGA Tour 2K21, which releases on August 21 for PC (via Steam), PlayStation 4, Stadia, Switch and Xbox One, below.

PGA Tour 2K21

