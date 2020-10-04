English
PGA Tour 2K21

PGA Tour 2K21 is raising the stakes with new fast-paced game modes

The title update also brings new clothing choices from notable brands.

2K announced today that PGA Tour 2K21 is getting two, brand-new, fast-paced, three-hole match types. In the latest title update bringing the modes, a whole host of new gear to unlock from Adidas and Polo Ralph Lauren is also becoming available.

The first mode is called High Rollers, a one-on-one skins match with high risk and higher rewards for players. The second mode is simply Quick Match, a stroke play for two to four players.

As for the new gear, the Adidas and Ralph Lauren clothing will be a series of polo shirts, skorts and shoes. The Adidas shoes and shirt will feature a limited CODECHAOS 2K Aeroready design, and will be slightly longer to match actual golfing regulation sizes. The Adidas polo is also exclusive to PGA Tour 2K21.

You can see what some of the new clothing items will look like below to see if it will suit your character.

