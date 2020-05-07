PGA TOUR 2K21 info coming next week

For years and years, all that virtual golfers talked about was Tiger Woods PGA TOUR by EA Sports. The last one of these was Tiger Woods PGA Tour 14 back in 2013, and after that, it was Rory McIlroy PGA Tour in 2015 that took its place. Following that, however, the series went dormant.

We also got The Golf Club in 2014, followed by The Golf Club 2 in 2017, and finally, The Golf Club 2019 Featuring the PGA Tour in 2018. This series has been quite good, but still, it just didn't feel the same. That old EA Sports magic wasn't there anymore. Well, now it is 2K's chance to show how it's done in the world of golf simulation.

PGA TOUR 2K21 is coming, and we are getting more info on Thursday, May 14. That's all we know for now, but stay tuned.