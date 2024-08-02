Peter Stormare will reprise his role in the Until Dawn movie

HQ

The upcoming live-action Until Dawn movie has landed three new cast members, one of which is actually returning to a role he played in the hit horror game.

Maia Mitchell, Belmont Cameli, and Peter Stormare have all signed onto the project, joining Ella Rubin, Michael Cimino, Ji-young Yoo and Odessa A'zion on the production, which is set to begin shooting this month (thanks, The Hollywood Reporter.)

Stormare first played Dr. Hill in the original game, a character you would interact with in between chapters as he tried to analyse what first appeared to be the player. We won't get into the spoilers behind who Hill is actually interacting with here, but those in the know are aware that a good twist is coming with Stormare's character.