Godus

Peter Molyneux's Godus and Godus Wars are being pulled from Steam

"Existing players can continue to enjoy these games without interruption."

HQ

Steam users will soon be unable to purchase Peter Molyneux's Godus and Godus Wars. Within a post on Steam, developer 22 cans explained that both games were being removed due to "an upcoming technical change to Amazon Web Services." Thankfully though, the games will remain playable for existing players.

The full post reads: "Regrettably, due to an upcoming technical change to Amazon Web Services, affecting our ability to serve necessary game files to new users, these titles are to be withdrawn from the Steam store. Please be assured that existing players can continue to enjoy these games without interruption.

"We sincerely appreciate the incredible support from our players over the past decade and extend our heartfelt thanks to you all."

Godus was first released in Early Access in 2013 and was described as a spiritual successor to one of Molyneux's earlier projects, Populous. Godus Wars, a combat focused real-time strategy game, was released in 2016 and was free for no additional cost to Godus owners.

At the time of writing, 22 cans hasn't confirmed the exact date for when Godus and Godus Wars will be removed from sale.

Godus

Thanks, PC Gamer.

Related texts

0
An audience with Peter Molyneux

An audience with Peter Molyneux
ARTICLE. Written by Bengt Lemne

One thing that could never be said of Peter Molyneux is that he lacked vision and ambition. And as we catch up with him during Gamescom he is currently in the midst of his ambition to make a game for both core and casual players.



