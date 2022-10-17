Pentiment runs in 4K and 60fps for Xbox Series X

HQ

The next RPG from Obsidian Entertainment (Fallout: New Vegas, Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire, The Outer Worlds) doesn't look like any of their previous works. Instead it's inspired by medieval paintings and is set during the 16th century where you are supposed to solve a murder mystery in Bavaria and decide who should get punished.

Pentiment will be released on November 15 for PC and Xbox (and is included with Game Pass), and now the director Josh Sawyer has shared some data on the console performance of the adventure. It turns out Xbox Series S gamers can look forward to 1440p and 60fps gaming and the Xbox Series X gamers are being treated to 4K and 60fps. Xbox One gets 1080p and 60fps, which might dip in some scenes though.