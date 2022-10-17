Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Pentiment

Pentiment runs in 4K and 60fps for Xbox Series X

We also are given an idea as to how Xbox Series S and Xbox One consoles run the game.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ
HQ

The next RPG from Obsidian Entertainment (Fallout: New Vegas, Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire, The Outer Worlds) doesn't look like any of their previous works. Instead it's inspired by medieval paintings and is set during the 16th century where you are supposed to solve a murder mystery in Bavaria and decide who should get punished.

Pentiment will be released on November 15 for PC and Xbox (and is included with Game Pass), and now the director Josh Sawyer has shared some data on the console performance of the adventure. It turns out Xbox Series S gamers can look forward to 1440p and 60fps gaming and the Xbox Series X gamers are being treated to 4K and 60fps. Xbox One gets 1080p and 60fps, which might dip in some scenes though.

PentimentPentiment
PentimentPentiment
PentimentPentiment
PentimentPentiment
PentimentPentiment

Related texts



Loading next content