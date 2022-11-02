Pentiment is only 10.6 gigabytes

HQ

One of the most interesting and unique games in November is undoubtedly Pentiment, an RPG from Obsidian Entertainment that let's us solve a murder mystery during medieval times. While this game certainly looks stunning, it was always obvious it wasn't going to push any envelope as far as tech goes, and it seems like you will be able to enjoy it without cleaning your SSD storage beforehand.

As Pentiment is now available for pre-download, we also know the file size and it turns out that it is only 10.6 gigabytes. Pentiment launches on November 15 for PC and Xbox, and it is included with Game Pass starting day one.