Imagine a medieval script, 2D and an Obsidian role-playing game and you get Pentiment. It seems to be set in the 15th century and you play the role of Andreas Maler a man trying to become a master. It all takes place in Bavaria where Andreas is creating a manuscript and suddenly a monk and friend of the protagonist is accused of a murder. As you may have already guessed, your character takes on the task of trying to solve the murder and exonerate his friend. You can watch the video below.

