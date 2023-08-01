Pee-Wee star Paul Reubens has died

HQ

Paul Reubens, who played the comic character Pee-Wee Herman in both TV shows and films, has passed away, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Reubens was 70 years old and passed away after a long battle with cancer. This is what a statement on his Facebook page read:

"Last night we said farewell to Paul Reubens, an iconic American actor, comedian, writer and producer whose beloved character Pee-wee Herman delighted generations of children and adults with his positivity, whimsy and belief in the importance of kindness. Paul bravely and privately fought cancer for years with his trademark tenacity and wit. A gifted and prolific talent, he will forever live in the comedy pantheon and in our hearts as a treasured friend and man of remarkable character and generosity of spirit."

Reubens broke through with the children's programme Pee-wee's Playhouse on CBS, a show that won 22 consecutive Emmys. However, his career took a hit after being arrested for indecent exposure in the 90s, and it didn't help when he was caught with a porn collection containing underage material. However, these charges were dropped and Reubens made a comeback on Netflix with Pee-wee's Big Holiday and has also appeared in shows like What We Do In the Shadows.

Rest in peace, Paul Reubens.