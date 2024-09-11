English
Counter-Strike 1.6

Peek into the story behind the iconic Counter-Strike map Dust II

One of the most iconic maps in gaming history has quite the story behind it.

The amazing YouTube channel Noclip has delivered another long, meaty and game-anchored documentary and this time it's about the oh-so-classic map in Counter-Strike - 'de_dust'. In the video, Dave Johnston, the creator of the map who was only 16 years old at the time, tells us that it became a reality because he couldn't wait for Team Fortress 2.

