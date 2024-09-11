Peek into the story behind the iconic Counter-Strike map Dust II

Dansk
The amazing YouTube channel Noclip has delivered another long, meaty and game-anchored documentary and this time it's about the oh-so-classic map in Counter-Strike - 'de_dust'. In the video, Dave Johnston, the creator of the map who was only 16 years old at the time, tells us that it became a reality because he couldn't wait for Team Fortress 2.