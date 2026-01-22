Pedri injured for Barcelona, could miss three or four weeks

HQ

Barcelona achieved a big victory over Slavia Praha, 4-2, that ensures that they remain in contention for a top 8 finish in the Champions League (while eliminating the Czech team). However, they suffered a setback when one of their best players, midfielder Pedri, suffered an injury and it does not look good, according to Hansi Flick.

Pedri went to the ground in visible discomfort at the hour mark of the Champions League match, and was escorted out by the medical staff. He suffers a hamstring injury in his right leg, and according to AS, he will be out for at least three weeks, maybe four weeks.

The midfielder has had a series of injuries in the hamstring, but Sport adds that this is not a relapse, and they expect it to be a muscular and not a rupture. However, in the press conference, Barça manager Hansi Flick was pessimistic: ""We have to wait until tomorrow and then we'll see, we'll know more, but it's no good news".

Pedri will be out for Barcelona, joining Gavi and Andreas Christensen in the list of injuries. They need a win next week against Copenhagen if they want to finish in the top 8 of the Champions League table and avoid playing a knock-out play-off in February...