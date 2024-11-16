Pedestal Moon Pro

We've had nothing but praise for Danish Pedestal's endeavours in recent years, and that's simply because they combine the very best of industrial, minimalist and quintessentially Scandinavian design with something so incredibly functional and pragmatic - "the best of both worlds", as Hannah Montana so wisely described.

Moon Pro is both different and a natural extension of the Pedestal ecosystem, and for that very reason it is quite interesting. It's primarily designed for the meeting room, but we think it's one of Pedestal's coolest models full stop.

The concept is still the same; it's a powder-coated steel stand where you mount a 40 to 75-inch TV and thanks to four wheels, your TV is now mobile, just like Bang & Olufsen taught Danes and others around the world to love many years ago. However, Moon Pro differs by having a much higher mounting point. The stand itself is also 158 centimetres high, which means that the TV is roughly aligned with a standing person at about 180 centimetres.

The idea is that this makes the TV ideal for a focal point in a meeting room or other business-orientated environments, but if you think about it, there are far more benefits for ordinary families, too. Initially, perhaps the only criticism that could be levelled at Pedestal's regular models would be that the TV is mounted quite low. This makes it somewhat vulnerable to prying children's fingers and other potential accidents. That's why many people choose to hang their TV on a wall, as much to protect their expensive investment as it is to get a comfortable viewing angle. In our living room, a typical 65" TV now hangs exactly where it would have hung on the wall.

This is an ad:

In addition, Moon Pro comes with brakes on the wheels that simply click on and off, preventing the stand from rolling away. Pedestal positions this as being smart in the office, but it's just as smart at home, especially, again, if you have children in the household.

The taller design allows for a built-in shelf, but unlike other models, such as Straight Rollin', it's not a metal clamp that holds it in place. The Pro shelf is more integrated into the design and looks and feels more robust as a result.

Of course, the height means that each of the four legs is slightly longer, introducing a slightly more rickety profile. It's certainly not that Moon Pro is outright unsafe or unstable - you have all the confidence in the world in the mounting mechanism, especially as Pedestal also gives you two brackets to attach to the bottom. But it's something to be aware of, that's for sure.

This is an ad:

In addition, the Moon Pro naturally fits into Pedestal's expansive ecosystem. This means there's room on the back for magnetic power strips, holders for a PlayStation 5 Pro, Apple TV and remote controls. Sure, it's a bit pricey if you have to have it all, but overall, it's still an outright stroke of genius here, one that no one else has copied yet.

Pedestal should be successful and recognised because these products walk the fine line between beautiful design and functional interior design. It's rare that this nerve is struck so directly, and for that, Moon Pro and most of their other products so far deserve all they can get.