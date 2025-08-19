Peak sold almost 2 million copies last week as it approaches 10 million total sales

HQ

Aggro Crab and Landfall Games' collaboration Peak continues to be a monster when it comes to sales as of late. In the past week alone, the co-operative mountain climbing game has shifted 1.7 million units thanks to a recent 38% discount on the game.

Alinea Analytics shows that in the eight weeks since Peak's launch, we've seen the game sell almost 10 million units. Currently, it's on 9.7 million, and so it's likely to hit that 10 million figure very soon.

Since launch, Peak has added new features including additional items, as well as the recently added Mesa biome and cannibalism mechanic. It's another testament to how much TikTok and word of mouth can do for a game, as social media videos have been a huge driving factor for Peak, showcasing its climbing shenanigans and the stories you and your friends can make by deciding to take the journey together.

The Steam sale is currently over, but it's likely Peak will get a discount again somewhere in the future. It's just a bit more than a fiver right now anyway, so if you really wanted to start eating your mates you could.