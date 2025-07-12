Peak reaches new heights with five million copies sold

The small indie studio Aggro Crab has announced that Peak, the charming game about climbing mountains with your friends, has hit an absolutely mind-blowing five million copies sold. Which is honestly insane - especially considering the game's seemingly niche appeal. Co-op survival with a climbing theme isn't exactly the hottest genre on paper.

But Aggro Crab clearly struck gold, because people on Reddit can't seem to stop talking about it. And what makes this even more delightful is the fact that it's not some AAA mega-project with a billion-dollar budget. But nope, this is a tight little team that, through sheer determination, smart timing, and maybe a dash of luck, managed to deliver something totally unique.

If you somehow missed Peak, make sure to check out some gameplay footage below.

Have you played Peak with your friends yet?