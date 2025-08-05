Peak developers take aim at Roblox for "microtransaction-riddled slop"

HQ

Imitation is often said to be the best form of flattery, but in the case of a new Roblox rip-off of the hit multiplayer game Peak, it seems developer Aggro Crab isn't feeling very flattered. One part of the development team behind Peak has even recommended people pirate the game rather than play the Roblox recreation.

"Would rather you pirate our game than play this microtransaction-riddled Roblox slop ripoff," reads a post on the developer's social media, including two screenshots of Cliff, a Roblox game mode which just copies Peak's gameplay and aesthetics.

Roblox is often known for copying the latest trends within its own game systems. From Counter-Strike to Squid Game, there are plenty of rip-offs all over Roblox, and they are usually filled with microtransactions aimed at a younger audience.

Despite a rip-off trying to leech off Peak's success, it seems that Landfall and Aggro Crab's co-op hit continues on its upwards trajectory. More patches are being added to the game, and there are teases of hidden content waiting in the pipeline.

Peak is out now on PC.