Peak creator Landfall has founded its own devilish publisher to handle all of the "evil shit"

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When it comes to the world of video game creation, there is often a consensus that the developers are the 'good guys' and the publishers are the 'villians'. At the end of the day, in a perfect world, creatives would be allowed to realise their visions however they so desire, but in reality there are costs and other tough choices that need to be made to ensure the wheel continues to turn, and more often than not, publishers are vilified for making the financially-driven necessary decisions.

The reason we bring this up is because Landfall Games, the creator of Peak, has decided to found its own publishing arm, which it is hilariously regarding as Evil Landfall. In a social media post, the reason for the name is described as follows: "We called it evil because spreadsheets and contracts are evil and some evil people have got to do it!"

We're also told that Evil Landfall will not have any control over the creative direction of Landfall Games' future projects, as Evil Landfall will simply publish the developer's titles and also help fund other games from different indie studios.

As per the team behind Evil Landfall, the CEO is Kirsten-Lee Naidoo, but there will be a collection of other individuals who will be looking to aid in the growth and expansion of this publishing venture.

This isn't the first time that an indie studio who has achieved great success has gone on to fund an indie-geared publishing arm, with both Poncle (Vampire Survivors) and InnerSloth (Among Us) being two recent examples.