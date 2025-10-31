Peak adds new Roots biome next week

HQ

The burst of millions of players that took over Peak when it first launched gave Aggro Crab Games and Landfall Games notice that their little game jam project had gone to the moon. Therefore, the studios decided to keep working on Peak, delivering new content, achievements, bug fixes and more in the months since launch.

Recently, the developers announced the game's second new biome, Roots. This follows the Mesa biome introduced as a replacement for Alpine as the third environment you have to overcome. We'd imagine due to the thick woodlands of Roots it'll replace the Jungle biome when it launches.

In the short teaser you can check out below, we don't see too much of Roots. Just two scouts on a platform high up on a tree, before a spider plucks one of them from safety and drags them likely to their doom. As with Peak's other biomes, no matter how pretty Roots is, it's still going to try and stop us from reaching the top of the mountain. Roots will be added to Peak on the 5th of November.