Peak adds basketball and chess in new Dillydally update

If you love to waste time before going through the gruelling process of climbing your way up a mountain, then the new Dillydally update for Peak has got you in mind. Instead of adding lots of new gameplay additions for you on your way to the mountaintop, you'll instead be able to spend more time doing nothing worthwhile at the airport ahead of each run.

Basketball has been added to the airport lobby, alongside chess. It's worth noting that chess doesn't have proper gameplay mechanics added to it, and so you can make illegal moves to your heart's content, just like in real life if you don't know the rules. There's also a photo booth and Bing Bong can now be spoken to.

He'll only answer yes or no when you squeeze him, but Bing Bong's knowledge could prove useful if you've got no one else that will answer your questions about life, the universe, and what to have for tea tonight.

There are also some fixes and additional features included, such as control rebinding. Otherwise, this mini update is largely focused on taking a break, shooting some hoops, and trying to figure out if you're in checkmate or not.