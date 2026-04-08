PAW Patrol: Dino World is coming to PC and consoles this July

This summer, the iconic PAW Patrol will be heading back to cinemas for an all-new major blockbuster adventure known as PAW Patrol: The Dino Movie. With this slated to premiere in August, Nickelodeon and Outright Games are collaborating once again to further make this summer all about the PAW Patrol by debuting a new adventure game in late July.

Regarded as PAW Patrol: Dino World, this project takes the iconic hero pups to Dino Island, where they will be tasked with working through a "fresh, story-driven adventure" that has been built for youngsters and families. It's designed to accompany the theatrical movie but it is not directly tied to the events of the film, as this game will instead focus on asking players to suit up as their favourite rescue pups to help prehistoric pals.

Supporting cooperative play for up to two players, the game will serve up light challenges perfect for those looking for an "accessible introduction to video adventure gameplay". We're told that the different pups each bring unique tools and gameplay options, with Skye able to use her wings to fly to inaccessible areas, while Marshall can use his water cannon to activate environmental elements.

As for the launch date and platforms for PAW Patrol: Dino World, the game will be coming to PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, and Nintendo Switch on July 31.