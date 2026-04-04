The PAW Patrol find the "greatest discovery in the world" in The Dino Movie teaser

2026 is a whopper of a year if you adore animation, especially the sorts of family-friendly films that you can take children to cinemas to watch. The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, Minions & Monsters, Forgotten Island, Toy Story 5, there is so much to look forward to and this isn't even accounting for what could be one of the biggest commercial hits of the year.

In August, the immensely popular PAW Patrol series will be heading to cinemas for its next theatrical outing. Known as PAW Patrol: The Dino Movie, this flick will see the canine companions teaming up and exploring a lost island that is home to all manner of dangerous prehistoric reptiles, a finding that is regarded as the "greatest discovery in the world".

Premiering on August 14, in the middle of the school summer holidays, you can see the teaser for this upcoming film and its synopsis below. Will you be taking the kids to see PAW Patrol? It will feature new music from the Backstreet Boys, so there's something that might entice those of an older demographic...

"After their ship gets caught in a mysterious storm, the PAW Patrol pups crash land on an uncharted tropical island filled with dinosaurs. They meet Rex, a pup who has been stranded on the island for years and has become an expert in all things dino-related. When the PAW Patrol's archrival, Mayor Humdinger, begins recklessly mining in hopes of exploiting the island for its natural resources, he inadvertently causes a huge, dormant volcano to erupt. The PAW Patrol pups are thrown into a series of high-stakes, dino-sized rescues bigger than anything they've done before, as they must stop Humdinger before everything on the island goes extinct."