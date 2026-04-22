Paul Seixas wins biggest race yet in La Flèche Wallonne, youngest ever at 19

HQ

Paul Seixas continues to impress: the 19-year-old French cyclist has quickly climbed to the top of the elite of men cycling, winning two prestigious races this month of April 2026: Tour de Basque Country (first World Tour stage race) and, on Wednesday, his biggest win to date: La Flèche Wallone (first World Tour one day race).

Seixas, running with Decathlon CMA CGM, finished three seconds ahead of Mauro Schmid and Ben Tulett in the Belgian race in Wallonia, at the Ardennes, succeeding Tadej Pogacar, who won in 2025 (and didn't participate this year, and neither did Remco Evenepoel); being the first Frenchman to win it after Julian Alaphilippe in 2021, and being the youngest winner ever in 90 years of history.

Better than Pogacar at his age?

Last year, the first comparisons between Seixas and Tadej Pogacar, who still dominates men's cycling and is breaking all-time records, were made: the Lyonnais, right after finishing seventh in Il Lombardia, hist first ever Monument, declined being compared to him, noting that Pogacar at 19 (that's it, eight years ago) had less opportunity than him at his age, so it's not fair when some point out that he is already being more successful than Pogacar.