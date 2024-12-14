Paul Mescal turns Gladiator 2 into a musical

HQ

Gladiator 2 and Wicked released at the same time in the US, which led to a similar, albeit much smaller, scenario to what we saw in July 2023 when Barbie and Oppenheimer launched on the same day. Glicked is nowhere near the phenomenon that Barbenheimer was, but it has led to an interesting skit involving Paul Mescal as Lucius.

In the video below, Mescal throws off the dramatic overtones he keeps for Gladiator 2, and goes all campy for the musical sketch, which aired last week during SNL. The sketch is well-shot, and doesn't make the idea of a Gladiator musical look that bad.

Check out the sketch below and let us know if you'd watch a Gladiator musical: