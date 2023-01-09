Paul Mescal Set to Star in Gladiator Sequel

Paul Mescal, most known for his roles in Normal People and Aftersun, has been cast as the lead in Ridley Scott's Gladiator 2. The first Gladiator film released in 2000, earning almost half a million dollars at the box office and 5 academy award wins.

The story is set to follow Lucius, the nephew of Joaquin Phoenix's character in the first film who is now apparently a big fan of Russel Crowe's Maximus. Apart from this setup, details are light around the film.

Yet, as Deadline reports, we do know Mescal will play Lucius in the upcoming movie, and was Scott's favourite actor despite him sitting down with plenty of other big names.

Work allegedly began on the project in 2018, though Ridley Scott had the idea long before then. Paramount is said to be putting a lot in to ensure this film does see the light of day, though that is likely some years away still.