Paul Mescal might take an acting break for a couple of years

It has been a busy few years for actor Paul Mescal, who has found himself at the top of Hollywood's call sheets after leading Gladiator 2 and also helming awards-hits Aftersun and All of Us Strangers. His next film is another awards hopeful, as Hamnet is generating plenty of acclaim buzz, and no doubt it will be a similar state of affairs for The History of Sound when that lands in cinemas too.

While Mescal is currently busy filming Merrily We Roll Along, the actor doesn't have much else on his docket beyond this, and the reason is because he's attached to star in the four Sam Mendes-directed The Beatles biopics, where Mescal will appear as Paul McCartney. These films are (somehow and for some reason) all set to premiere in April 2028, and this might actually indicate the next time that we see the Irish actor on the big screen, as he has mentioned he'd like to take a break from the limelight.

Speaking with The Guardian, Mescal explained: "Once I've finished promoting [Hamnet], I hope nobody gets to see me until 2028 when I'm doing the Beatles. People will get a break from me and I'll get a break from them."

Would you like to see Mescal in the interim, or do you think a break will benefit him in the long haul?