Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Front page
news
Path of Exile

Path of Exile: Harvest to release later this month

The next Path of Exile expansion titled 'Harvest' officially has a release date and will hit PC in two weeks.

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

Developer Grinding Gear Games just recently revealed the release date for Path of Exile's next expansion and it's set to release mid-June. PC players will be able to sink their teeth into the expansion on June 19 at 9 pm BST while those playing the game on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One will get Path of Exile: Harvest the following week.

Harvest brings with it a brand-new gameplay element giving players the option to help Oshabi cultivate the gardens of her Sacred Grove which will result in "unmatched" and powerful crafting options. If you're interested in learning more about Harvest ahead of its launch in two weeks, check out the official website here or the new trailer (with developer commentary) below.

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements
Path of Exile
Path of ExilePath of Exile

Related texts



Loading next content