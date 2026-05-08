Path of Exile 2 is expected to move out of Early Access later this year

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Set within the fantasy world of Wraeclast, a hostile and lethal continent teeming with creatures and secrets, Path of Exile 2 is content rich and expected to be a worthy successor to Path of Exile. Despite the game still being in an Early Access state there are already several DLC support packs on offer including the Faridun supporter and the Lord of Ogham support pack both of which contain armour sets, name badges and pets.

Grinding Gears has introduced a new skill system Path of Exile 2 system with 240 active skill gems and 200 support gems. Initially, there were 12 character classes planned for the launch of the game, however, Game Director and Co-Founder of Grinding Gears, Jonathan Rogers, since stated that he believes that the eight classes (warrior, ranger, huntress, sorceress, mercenary, monk, druid and witch) that we have in the early access version of the game will suffice for an initial 1.0 launch. It's believed that the remaining classes will be the Marauder, Duellist, Shadow, and Templar, as seen in Path of Exile 1.

Path of Exile 2 features a roster of bosses in their many campaigns and the character customisation options are endless with skill gem systems and the ability to dual-specialise in your passive skill tree adding a further layer of customisation.

Fortunately, despite all of the content and plethora of customisation options, you don't need a high performance PC in order to play Path of Exile 2 when it launches in the later half of this year. The game will also be available to play on PS5, and Xbox X/S.