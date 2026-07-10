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Passenger is the title of yet another of this year's many promising horror films - blimey, we really are spoiled this year. I saw the trailer at the cinema and liked the fact that they chose to show a clip from the film rather than a montage of the plot; it was effective and built up a certain sense of anticipation.

So, what is Passenger about?

After witnessing a car crash, a young couple discover they didn't leave the scene of the accident alone. A demonic presence, known as 'the passenger,' won't stop until it has taken them, turning their campervan adventure into a nightmare.

Let's start with the director. Norwegian André Øvredal made his breakthrough in 2010 with Trollhunter, a film I recall really enjoying. It led to Hollywood welcoming him with open arms. Since then, he's brought us The Autopsy of Jane Doe, which is really good and deserves a rewatch soon. In 2019 came Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark, produced and partly written by Guillermo del Toro - that was entertaining too. Then there's The Last Voyage of the Demeter, which is still a bit of a sore point. This is a film I'd been looking forward to for several years. It was originally set to be directed by Neil Marshall, who's behind one of the world's absolute most daring horror films, namely The Descent. In the end, the task fell to Mr Øvredal, and whilst I can't say much about the direction itself, the script was rather clumsy and the film quite mediocre. But enough of that.

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Let's move on to the cast. The best-known name on the list is Melissa Leo, who has a really solid track record with films such as Snowden, Prisoners and Oblivion. In the lead roles, we see Jacob Scipio, who has appeared in the last two Bad Boys films, amongst others, and Lou Llobell from Foundation. Both are relatively unknown faces, although Scipio has appeared in quite a few films. They do a good job and there's chemistry between them. I like it when lesser-known names are used in horror films. It adds an extra dimension to the creeping unease.

Passenger is stylish and quite effective. The opening sets the tone really well, and it's clear that Øvredal has an eye for the genre. The structure works well, and there's plenty of tension and excitement. We're talking about a film that clocks in at just over ninety minutes, which I, in the vast majority of cases, think is the perfect length for a horror film. It makes it easier to keep the pace up and cuts out some of the unnecessary fluff. There are a couple of rather effective jump scares (I know, I'm the one who's always complaining about them) and there's an eerie atmosphere to The Passenger once it gets going.

However, I unfortunately never found it particularly unsettling. I would have liked to see it push the envelope even further. And, as is so often the case, some of the unease fades once you see the threat. The Passenger - the character, that is - may look a bit unsettling, but it's nothing that scares you or breaks new ground. This isn't one of the best horror films of the year, but nor is it one of the worst. The craftsmanship is competent, as is the acting. There's a sense of tension and a bit of creeping unease, although I'd have hoped for a little more. But Øvredal is a director I'll definitely be keeping an eye on. If you're keen to be put off going on a motorhome holiday, or just want a nice little horror film to curl up on the sofa with, then Passenger is definitely worth a watch.

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