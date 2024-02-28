Paranormal Activity is getting a video game in 2026

DreadXP and Paramount are collaborating to put together a Paranormal Activity video game, scheduled to release in 2026.

According to a statement from DreadXP and Paramount Global (thanks, Variety), the game "will bring the franchise's groundbreaking found-footage style to horror enthusiasts in surprising new ways, immersing them in a story that expands upon the lore and world of the films."

A Haunt System will be implemented, which will scare players based on their actions and change the intensity of the scares during your play time. This isn't the only non-movie adaptation Paranormal Activity is getting. As we reported on back in October of last year, the movie is also getting a West End stage adaptation. It seems to be a good time to be a fan of the horror hit.