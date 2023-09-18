Paranormal Activity to become a theatre production

HQ

There have been seven films so far in Oren Peli's series of thrillers, Paranormal Activity, with Next of Kin being the latest chapter, which had its digital premiere on Paramount+ last year. Since then, the success story has been relatively quiet, at least until now. According to a report from The Hollywood Reporter, work is currently underway to transform Paranormal Activity into a theatre production in the West End.

Behind the project we find Grey House and Levi Holloway who will now try to transfer the horror from the cinema screen to the theatre stage, and it certainly sounds a bit interesting. Whether we will get a continuation of the films, however, there are divided opinions about. According to producer Jason Blum, it's high time for the series to end, and we can't help but agree. Next of Kin certainly wasn't a masterpiece, or a revival for that matter.

Would you have been interested in Paranormal Activity as a theatre production, and do you hope to see a continuation of the film series?