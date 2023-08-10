Papers, Please turns 10, celebrates with new de-make, sale, and more

HQ

Papers, Please is one of the indie hits of its generation. Revolving around a simple premise of you having to decide whether people should pass a border check or not, the game slowly pulled you in as you struggled to retain a sense of morality while also trying to keep the lights on and your family fed.

10 years on, the game's creator Lucas Pope has announced a celebration following a decade since its release. The game is on sale on all platforms, you can grab official merch and its soundtrack, and there's a new LCD de-make.

If you've not yet checked out this game, it's certainly worth a shot for those who are fans of strong narratives. It won't take you too long to complete, either, as it'll only take about 5 hours on a normal run.