Palworld now has over 32 million players

This time last year, hardly a day went by without us reporting on Palworld, which was setting new records at an astonishing rate. Eventually, the game's numbers started to grow more slowly, but the fact is that it has continued to chug along at a pretty good pace, not least during the autumn when it also came to PlayStation 5.

Now, the game's official Instagram account announces that a new milestone has been reached, as the game has climbed past 32 million players. Almost a year ago to the day, we were able to tell you that it had passed 25 million players (10 million Xbox and 15 million Steam), which means that it has increased by seven million in just one year.

Pocketpair continues to expand its game at a rapid pace, so we assume that it will grow even further. However, many are curious about the outcome of Nintendo's lawsuit against the game, but we have no news to offer on that front at the moment.

Palworld is currently available for PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S/X. It is also included with Game Pass.