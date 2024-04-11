Palworld is getting a PvP arena later this year

HQ

If you've missed the opportunity to match your Pals in Palworld against other players, it seems that Pocket Pair now has good news in store for you. They have now revealed an upcoming addition to the game, namely Pal Arena. It is a PvP mode with the following official description:

"The Pal Arena makes its way to Palworld in 2024. Battle against other players, pitting both yourself and your pals against them. Train the strongest Pals and defeat all your rivals."

We have also received a small teaser trailer to check out which you can find below. As soon as we learn more about the content and when Pal Arena is released, we promise to get back to you.

Palworld is out now for both PC and Xbox and is included with Game Pass. If you want to know what we think about it, we recommend our review and guide to help you get started quickly.