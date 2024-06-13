Paddington is back to his whimsical antics in the trailer for Paddington in Peru

HQ

Paddington is back, and it seems that in his universe, Rishi Sunak really did get immigrants to be flown away, as the poor bear is being sent back to Peru. Only for a jolly holiday of course, so he can see Aunt Lucy and check up on where he came from.

Paddington in Peru's first trailer is here, and even though we're missing out on Sally Hawkins (her character has been replaced by Emily Mortimer) we are getting some big stars joining the cast, such as Olivia Colman and Antonio Banderas.

Check out the trailer for yourself below. Paddington in Peru premieres on the 8th of November in the UK, and around the rest of the world it'll be coming in January 2025, by the looks of things.