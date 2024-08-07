Paddington in Peru looks delightful in latest teaser

HQ

One of the few current benefits of living in the UK is that come this November you will be able to flock to cinemas to catch the delightful third film in the live-action Paddington film series - with this known as Paddington in Peru - well before the movie makes its arrival in the US and elsewhere around the world.

Talking about the US, a new teaser trailer for the film has been released and geared for American fans, but it does still show off another great look at what will no doubt be one of the year's best and most charming movies.

Paddington in Peru will debut in the UK on November 8 and will then get a wider release in the months that follow.