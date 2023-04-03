Paddington in Peru begins filming this July

The third Paddington movie, entitled Paddington in Peru, is set to begin production on the 24th of July, 2023.

Plot details are rather light on Paddington's third outing, but we can imagine from the title that it will see Paddington leave his new home of London and return to darkest Peru, where he began his life.

We're yet to see how much of the cast from the first two films will return, but can imagine that Ben Whishaw will be back as Paddington, and that perhaps Sally Hawkins and Hugh Bonneville will still be around as Mr and Mrs Brown.

Are you excited for Paddington in Peru?

Thanks, Deadline.