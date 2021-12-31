Oxenfree II: Lost Signals might be coming as soon as February

HQ

The release date for Night School Studios upcoming adventure game Oxenfree II: Lost Signals might have leaked. Reported on by PlayStation Game Size, the Twitter account states that the game will be arriving in February, as per what the information in the PlayStation Database suggests.

"According To Playstation Database , OXENFREE II: Lost Signals Coming February 8th 2022".

With a release date with such immediacy, if there is truth to this report, we can probably expect to get an official release date announcement pretty soon, that is unless Night School is planning on surprise dropping the game.