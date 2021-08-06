Oxenfree II: Lost Signals is heading to PlayStation consoles

Earlier this year during a Nintendo Indie World Showcase we learned that the stunning supernatural mystery adventure Oxenfree would be receiving a sequel. At the time of the announcement, it was only revealed to be coming to the Nintendo Switch (probably because it was within a Nintendo showcase), but now it has been announced to be coming to PS4 and PS5.

Within a recent post on the PlayStation Blog, it has been noted that the sequel is "coming soon" and more plot details have been revealed. The blog offers up more information about the game's protagonist and says:

"In Oxenfree II: Lost Signals, you play as Riley Poverly. If you've watched our teaser trailer, she's the one with the flashlight, running around in that snazzy yellow vest. In Oxenfree, our characters were just finishing high school, and entering that period of time in their lives when they get to decide who they really want to be. Riley had that moment long ago, and is now grappling with the repercussions of post-adolescence. Were the choices she made the right ones for her? Is she who she really wants to be?"

You can take a look at the PlayStation announcement trailer in the video above.