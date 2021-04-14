Oxenfree II: Lost Signals announced for later this year

Night School Studios placed itself on the games industry's map from the get-go with Oxenfree's great story and cool gameplay mechanics, but the developers have always been very vague about a potential sequel. It's now been five years, and the studio has delivered gems like Afterparty and Next Stop Nowhere since then, so it's understandable if you'd abandoned hope of seeing more Oxenfree. That makes today's announcement all the better.

Oxenfree II: Lost Signals has been revealed for PC and Nintendo Switch. It'll once again place us in the shoes of Riley, who's returned to her hometown of Camena five years after the events of the original. This isn't just for nostalgia's sake, however, as the trailer we've gotten makes it clear that the mysterious radio signals have made their way there. That means we'll get to solve puzzles by tinkering with frequencies again and I highly doubt they've abandoned the neat dialogue system either. Expect to learn more about this in the coming weeks and months, as Oxenfree II: Lost Signals is set to arrive later this year if everything goes according to plan.