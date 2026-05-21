Owlcat Games confirms Warhammer 40,000: Dark Heresy closed beta and Rogue Trader DLC release date

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At today's Warhammer Skulls showcase, we got another update on Warhammer 40,000: Dark Heresy, and the confirmation of the release date for the third DLC for Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader. Both come from Owlcat Games, experts in RPG crafting that are still eager as ever working with the grimdark far future.

The next full CRPG to come from Owlcat set in Games Workshop's sprawling sci-fi setting is Warhammer 40,000: Dark Heresy, a darker game than Rogue Trader (as the name suggests), which puts us into the role of an Inquisitor. The game still doesn't have a release date, nor did it get one at Skulls, but we did hear of a new closed beta launching for owners of the Founder's Packs. The closed beta takes players to Scintilla's Spires, where they'll mingle with the Imperium's elite, meet new companions, and dig through around seven hours of gameplay. This closed beta will remain open until the game's final release, whenever that comes.

Moreover, as we're talking Owlcat we can't miss out on The Infinite Museion, the third DLC for Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader, which releases on the 11th of June. If you're looking for a reason to replay Rogue Trader, this DLC gives you a new campaign integrated with the main story, where the eponymous Rogue Trader has to deal with the Necron Trazyn the Infinite, as well as a mysterious new companion in Eogunn Februs and his servo skull Nuncius. Check out the trailers for both below:

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