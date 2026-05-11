Overwatch's 10th Anniversary event starts tomorrow, here's what it will offer

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In a few weeks, Overwatch will officially celebrate its tenth anniversary, as Blizzard's shooter debuted on the market back on May 24, 2016. Where have the years gone, right? With this huge milestone in mind, the developer has revealed what the annual Anniversary event will be offering up this year, with the understanding that this will be its most celebratory one to date.

Set to run between May 12 and June 1, with the Anniversary celebrations kicking off with the weekly reset on Tuesday evening, this year's event will have plenty in store for fans to earn. All 21 launch heroes will be getting new skins to mark the occasion, there will be 33 developer team and community made 2D cosmetics, five new weapon charms, 15 Anniversary Loot Boxes to snag, plus Legendary Loot Boxes each week should the community as a whole complete challenges. This is then also on top of exclusive Anniversary player titles.

For those who are less familiar with the launch version of Overwatch, the 21 heroes who will be getting skins in-line with this event are the following:



D.Va



Reinhardt



Roadhog



Winston



Zarya



Genji



Cassidy (previously known as McCree)



Pharah



Reaper



Soldier 76



Tracer



Bastion



Hazo



Junkrat



Mei



Torbjorn



Widowmaker



Lucio



Mercy



Symmetra



Zenyatta



Will you be checking out the Anniversary event this year?