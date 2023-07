HQ

We've seen the birth of Aurora and the early beginnings of Overwatch during the war in the first two episodes of Blizzard's animated shorts the last couple of weeks. Now it's time to see how humanity managed to fight back.

This third episode, called Rebirth, shows and explains how Aurora set many of the omnics under Anubis' control free and gave them free will, turning the tides of battle. We'll see how the story "ends" when the final episode of this Genesis arrives next Thursday.