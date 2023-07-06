Watch Overwatch 2's first anime short

HQ

Fun gameplay wasn't the only thing that made Overwatch so popular. Millions of players also fell in love with the universe, which is one of the reasons why the Stories from the Outlands videos get a lot of attention. Now it's time to take this lore-building to another level.

Blizzard has released the first of three anime shorts telling the story of what lead our world to such a state that it needed the help of Overwatch. This one, called Dawn, is presented like a documentary retelling the story of how Omnica Corporation scientist Dr. Mina Liao invented the robots that would later go to war against humans.